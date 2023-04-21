Bajaj Auto enters UK market, to launch its first bike on June 27

Bajaj Auto enters UK market, to launch its first bike on June 272 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 03:01 PM IST
- Details of the upcoming motorocycle are known yet. But, according to industry experts, it is likely to be a middleweight adventure motorcycle. It could be designed for both on-road and off-road use.
Leading two-wheeler brand Bajaj Auto is launching its first bike in London soon. Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto, in an interview with CNBC-TV8 said that the company will unveil the Bajaj -Triumph bike on June 27. The company first announced its partnership with British motorcycle brand Triumph in 2017.
