Bajaj Auto enters UK market, to launch its first bike on June 27

Leading two-wheeler brand Bajaj Auto is launching its first bike in London soon. Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto , in an interview with CNBC-TV8 said that the company will unveil the Bajaj -Triumph bike on June 27. The company first announced its partnership with British motorcycle brand Triumph in 2017.

“The actual launch, will be towards the end of June; perhaps specifically on Tuesday, June 27 in London. It will be a global launch that is being organised by Triumph. So, what exactly is the content of that I am not aware, but that is when the launch might be", Rajiv Bajaj told CNBC-TV8.

Bajaj did not reveal the details of the products. However, according to industry experts, the upcoming motorcycle is likely to be a middleweight adventure motorcycle. It could be designed for both on-road and off-road use.

Till now, Africa and South America have been the major export regions of the auto manufacturer. With partnerships with iconic brands like UK’s Triumph, the company is aiming to become a major player in the global two-wheeler market.

As per the CNBC report, the company is also planning to expand its electric vehicle range. The company has already launched Chetak electric scooter in India and is now gearing up to release multiple e-2Ws (electric two-wheelers) under the Chetak brand, the report says.

These vehicles are expected to be stylish and affordable, aimed at the growing market of urban commuters who want an eco-friendly mode of transportation, it further states. Bajaj is also working on e-3Ws (electric three-wheelers) for both passenger and cargo use.

These vehicles are rumoured to launch soon. Rajiv also told CNBC-TV8 that Bajaj Auto plans to launch multiple products under their partnership in Q2FY24 in India.

Recently, Bajaj Auto takes over sales and marketing operations of Triumph India. Bajaj Auto and Triumph India entered into a partnership in 2020 where they announced to jointly collaborate to create a new range of mid-sized Triumph Motorcycles in the country. To be manufactured at Bajaj's Chakan plant, these mid-size Triumph Motorcycles will be available by this year.