Bajaj Auto Limited has continued its strong sales momentum in export markets, with sales of 2.5 million plus units in the calendar year 2021 despite global semiconductor shortages and post covid-19 economic slowdown. This is a 30 per cent increase over the previous year. Two-wheeler exports for CY 2021 stood at 2.2 million plus units while three-wheeler and quadricycle sales added another 0.3 million plus units. The 125cc plus segment contributed 41% of two-wheeler volumes in CY 2021.

Bajaj's flagship sports motorcycle brand Pulsar achieved its highest ever export sales. Pulsar continues to consolidate its leadership position in key countries across the globe like Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Guatemala, Peru, Turkey, Bangladesh, Nepal and Egypt.

Dominar grew 49% last year owing to a strong response to the new Dominar 250. The brand has become the leader in the 250-400cc sports motorcycle segment in countries like Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Guatemala & Turkey since the launch of Dominar 250.

Boxer achieved its highest ever export sales, and continues to lead the market in Africa with over 40% share in key countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “The consistently strong export performance is the outcome of Bajaj Auto's leadership position in several global markets, many years of commitment to building the international business, and outstanding work by the team. Our diverse brand portfolio enables us to engage with a wide range of customers, from the moto-taxi to Sports Tourers and everything in between! This versatility is of enormous value in mitigating the current volatility as well as capturing emergent opportunities."

“The New Year will see further moves into key markets like Brazil and western Europe. Also, we believe the newly launched Pulsar 250 and top-end Dominar portfolio will expand the premium segment and further strengthen our position and performance there," added Sharma.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.