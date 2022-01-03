Bajaj Auto export figures zooms riding on Pulsar and Dominar

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “The consistently strong export performance is the outcome of Bajaj Auto's leadership position in several global markets, many years of commitment to building the international business, and outstanding work by the team. Our diverse brand portfolio enables us to engage with a wide range of customers, from the moto-taxi to Sports Tourers and everything in between! This versatility is of enormous value in mitigating the current volatility as well as capturing emergent opportunities."