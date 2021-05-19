Bajaj Auto said on Wednesday it has extended the free service period of all its brands in the country till July 31 in the wake of lockdowns and travel restrictions announced by several states due the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free service period of vehicles expiring between April 1 and May 31 will now be extended till July 31, Bajaj Auto said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.

The extension of the free service period is applicable on all two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, it said.

“We acknowledge the challenges our customers are facing due to the disruption caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like last year, we are once again offering an extension on service periods for two months, to reassure all our customers that their vehicles will be looked after," said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto.

The company also said it has ensured that its dealerships across the country pass on the extension in free service period to all its customers.

Other auto companies like Hero MotoCorp has also extended the duration of all its warranty and free services. The manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters on Tuesday extended the duration of the services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period by 60 days.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has also extended warranty and free service period till July 31, across all its dealerships in the country in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

