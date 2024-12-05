Bajaj Auto plans to reveal the next-generation Chetak e-scooter on December 20, 2024. This model could promise enhancements such as increased under-seat storage and a new battery pack for improved range, while a slight price increase is anticipated compared to the current model.

Bajaj Auto is all set to unveil the next-generation Chetak e-scooter on December 20, 2024, following a highly successful year for the model, reported HT Auto.

As per the publication, the new version is being marketed as “The Best Chetak Yet," promising significant improvements over its predecessor. The upcoming launch is eagerly anticipated, as the current Chetak has emerged as one of the top three contenders in the rapidly growing e-scooter market.

Since its debut in 2020, the Bajaj Chetak has maintained a consistent design, with the company making key updates over time. Earlier this year, Bajaj introduced a new display, enhanced connectivity options, and improved hardware. The new-generation model is expected to build upon these upgrades, offering a more practical and refined experience for riders.

While specific details remain scarce, it is anticipated that the next-gen Chetak will come with an upgraded chassis, delivering better performance and a more robust structure. One of the standout changes is expected to be an increase in under-seat storage.

Currently, the Chetak offers just 21 litres of storage space, which is considered among the smallest in its segment. This redesign is likely to cater to the growing demand for more practical storage solutions in e-scooters.

The next-gen Chetak will also feature a new battery pack, potentially offering a greater range while maintaining a similar capacity to the existing model. The current version offers a range between 123 km and 137 km, depending on the variant. The updated model is likely to push these figures further, making it a more compelling option for consumers seeking long-range electric mobility.

Despite the arrival of several new competitors in the electric two-wheeler market in recent years, the Chetak has managed to retain its appeal with its timeless design and user-friendly features. The new-generation model is expected to see a modest price increase over the current version, which is priced between ₹96,000 and ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).