Bajaj Auto ’s Pulsar 125 has gotten expensive. The company has pushed the costs up by over ₹4,500. All four variants of the bike have received a price hike. The bike manufacturer has not made any mechanical or cosmetic changes in the bike.

The new starting price of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is ₹77,490 (all prices ex-showroom Faridabad) which is around ₹4,480 more expensive compared to the previous price. The Pulsar 125 with Drum brakes and a split-seat is now selling at ₹80,410 which is around ₹4,589 more expensive than the older cost.

The bike sold with a single-seat disc brake has received a price hike of ₹4,416. The current price of the bike is ₹83,885. The variant with disc brakes as well split seats has also received a price hike of ₹4,416. The new price of the top variant is now ₹87,181.

The bike is available in a total of three colours: Solar Red, Neon Blue and Platinum Silver.

The bike gets a 124.4cc 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine which can churn out 11.8PS of power at 8500 rpm. The bike produces 10.8Nm torque at 6500 rpm.

The company has also announced price hikes for the Avenger and Pulsar 180 Dagger bikes, according to a report by HT Auto. Numerous automobile manufacturers, including the countries biggest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India, increased the prices of their vehicles due to the rising input costs. The price hikes have been implemented from 1 July.

