Bajaj Auto hikes price of Pulsar 125. Check new rates here

The new starting price of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is ₹77,490 (all prices ex-showroom Faridabad) which is around ₹4,480 more expensive compared to the previous price. The Pulsar 125 with Drum brakes and a split-seat is now selling at ₹80,410 which is around ₹4,589 more expensive than the older cost.

