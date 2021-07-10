Bajaj Auto hikes price of Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge edition

Bajaj had launched Dagger Edge editions of its Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180 and Pulsar 220F in April with new colour schemes and other subtle changes

Bajaj Auto has hiked the price of its Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge edition by ₹3,456, taking it to ₹1,13,363 (ex-showroom price in Delhi). The recently launched iteration of the Pulsar 180 was previously available for ₹1,09,907 (ex-showroom price in Delhi).

Bajaj had launched Dagger Edge editions of its Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180 and Pulsar 220F earlier this year in April. These versions came with new colour schemes and certain other subtle changes.

The Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge was introduced with three colour options - Volcanic Red, Pearl White and Sparkle Black. It also got a halogen headlamp with twin DRLs, a beefy fuel tank and split seats.

Running the Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge is a 178.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 16.8 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 14.52 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The BS6-compliant engine is connected to a five-speed gearbox.

The higher-end Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dagger Edge edition one additional colour option than the Pulsar 180 version in Sapphire Blue. This version is powered by a 220 cc motor that dishes out 20.1 bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 18.55 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

In India, the Pulsar 180 line-up goes toe-to-toe against the likes of Honda Hornet 2.0, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R.

