NEW DELHI: After helping to secure funding to clear KTM’s dues, Bajaj Auto has shifted focus to cost cutting and tighter governance at the Austrian premium motorcycle maker, its largest acquisition, a top executive told Mint.
The cost-reduction initiatives include a review of sourcing strategies and identification of synergies, while Bajaj steps up its role on KTM’s supervisory board, Bajaj Auto executive director Rakesh Sharma said.
“Our support to them started with the first phase, where we had to get the liquidity organized. The second was putting in the top management. The third phase is now the execution of the turnaround plan, one important constituent of which is reduction in costs, and capturing of synergies, which has got several work streams,” Sharma said in an interview. “We believe that the team has to be run as an independent company.”
Bajaj Auto trains focus on cost cuts and tighter governance for KTM after helping to secure funds to clear its loan
NEW DELHI: After helping to secure funding to clear KTM’s dues, Bajaj Auto has shifted focus to cost cutting and tighter governance at the Austrian premium motorcycle maker, its largest acquisition, a top executive told Mint.
About the Author
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More