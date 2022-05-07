Bajaj Auto-owned KTM has launched a new motorcycle, the 2022 KTM RC 390, in India. The 2022 KTM RC 390 has been priced at ₹3.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The new sports bike has a different headlamp altogether. The LED headlamp comes with daytime running lights.

The 2022 KTM RC 390 features a new colour customizable Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster with ambient lighting. The 2022KTM RC 390 will be available in Factory Racing Blue and Electric Orange.

The 2022 KTM RC 390 features a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke petrol engine putting out 42.9 hp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. It comes with six-speed gearbox equipped with slipper clutch and a quickshifter. The sports bike gets a 13.7 litre fuel tank.

KTM RC 390 comes with other features like Traction Control System, cornering ABS, and other features.