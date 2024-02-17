Bajaj Auto launches enhanced Pulsar NS200 and NS160 for 2024: Check what's new
Bajaj Auto unveils 2024 versions of Pulsar NS200 and NS160 motorcycles with LED headlamp and digital instrument cluster, addressing demands for modern features.
Bajaj Auto, a prominent player in the Indian two-wheeler market, has recently unveiled the highly anticipated 2024 versions of its popular Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 motorcycles, reported HT Auto. While the pricing details are yet to be disclosed, the company expects a slight increase compared to the current models.