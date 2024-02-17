Bajaj Auto launches enhanced Pulsar NS200 and NS160 for 2024: Check what's new

Bajaj Auto, a prominent player in the Indian two-wheeler market, has recently unveiled the highly anticipated 2024 versions of its popular Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 motorcycles, reported HT Auto. While the pricing details are yet to be disclosed, the company expects a slight increase compared to the current models.

One of the significant upgrades in the 2024 Pulsar NS series is the introduction of an LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps, addressing a longstanding demand from enthusiasts. The previous halogen headlamp had left the motorcycles trailing behind their competitors in terms of modern features.

Another noteworthy enhancement is the introduction of a new digital instrument cluster, a feature that made its debut on the Pulsar N160 and N150 models. This updated cluster offers a blacked-out display that can be conveniently controlled via a button on the left switchgear. It provides a plethora of information, including a gear position indicator, mobile notification alerts, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, average fuel economy, time, as well as the standard trip meter, odometer, speedometer, and fuel gauge.

However, the analog tachometer has been replaced by a new horizontal digital unit. Notably, riders can now manage calls while on the move, thanks to the integration of the Bajaj Ride Connect application, facilitating a seamless connection between the motorcycle and the rider's mobile phone. Additionally, a new USB port has been incorporated for charging mobile devices.

Despite these feature upgrades, Bajaj Auto has opted to retain the mechanical specifications of the motorcycles. The Pulsar NS200 continues to deliver 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque of 18.74 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Similarly, the Pulsar NS160 maintains its performance with 16.96 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm.

