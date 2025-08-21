Bajaj Auto launches ‘Hattrick offer’ for Pulsar customers, benefits up to ₹10,000

With the festive season in full swing, Bajaj Auto has announced an attractive “Hattrick Offer” for its Pulsar customers. The scheme, aimed at boosting sales during the high-demand festive period, promises combined benefits of up to ₹10,000. It will be rolled out across several states, including Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, the North East, and UP.

Potential buyers are encouraged to visit their nearest Bajaj dealerships to confirm which Pulsar models qualify for the scheme, as well as the exact benefits available in their region. Given that the offer is time-bound, early inquiries may help customers secure better deals during the festive rush.

Triple advantage for buyers The Hattrick Offer is designed to give buyers a three-in-one advantage. Customers can avail cashback deals, insurance savings, and a waiver of processing fees, all bundled together. These benefits not only lower the initial cost of purchase but also reduce ownership expenses, which is particularly appealing for budget-conscious riders during the festive shopping rush.

Bajaj has highlighted that the offer is applicable only for a limited period, making it a timely opportunity for those considering an upgrade or a new purchase.

While Bajaj has not specified the exact list of excluded models, the company has confirmed that the majority of Pulsar variants fall under this special scheme.

In India, festive months traditionally see a surge in two-wheeler sales as customers align big purchases with occasions like Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali. Manufacturers often introduce limited-time schemes and discounts to leverage this positive consumer sentiment. Bajaj’s Hattrick Offer is a strategic move to strengthen the appeal of its Pulsar range at a time when competition in the commuter and premium commuter segments is heating up.

Market competition Bajaj is not the only brand attempting to capture festive demand. Rivals Hero MotoCorp and Honda have recently launched new products in the 125 cc commuter space, including the Hero Glamour X and Honda CB125 Hornet. These models target the same customer base that often considers Pulsar motorcycles for their mix of style, performance, and affordability. By introducing the Hattrick Offer, Bajaj is not only protecting its turf but also providing additional value to tip-buying decisions in its favour.