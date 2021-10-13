Bajaj Auto has launched the 2nd generation of KTM RC 125 and KTM RC 200 in India. The new KTM RC 125 has been priced at ₹1,81,913 (ex-showroom Delhi). The KTM RC 200 has been priced at ₹2,08,717 (ex-showroom Delhi). The company has announced that these prices are introductory and will be hiked soon.

The bookings for the new bikes are open and the production is underway. The buyers can expect the deliveries of the KTM RC 200 to begin shortly. The deliveries of KTM RC 125 will begin in November. The prices are expected to be hiked with the beginning of the new year.

The new KTM bikes come with both mechanical and cosmetic updates. The bikes use a newly engineered bolt-on subframe. It provides better stiffness and rideability while saving 1.5 kg compared to the previous generation model.

The bikes also get a larger airbox, lighter alloys, lighter brakes, stiffer front axle, curved radiator to enhance the performance. The RC 125 comes with 124.7-cc engine that puts out 15hp of power and 12 Nm of torque. The RC 200 comes with a 199.5 cc engine that churns out 26hp power and 19.5Nm torque. While the engine output may remain the same, the lighter weight and stiffer frames are expected to provide amplified performance. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The new KTM RC 125 now weight 150 kg whereas the 2nd gen KTM RC 200 weighs just 151 kg. The bikes gets a much larger fuel tank of 13.7 litres, as compared to 9.5 litres on the outgoing models.

In terms of cosmetics, the new KTM bikes get a new set of headlamps. While the RC 200 gets an all-LED setup the RC 125 gets a halogen setup. The bikes also get LED daytime running lights and slightly different tail-lights. In terms of features, the bikes will get an LCD instrument cluster with basic info.

