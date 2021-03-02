New Delhi : Two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto launched a new version of its popular Platina bike. The 102cc bike comes with an electric start and the new version is priced at ₹53,920 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The entry-level bike is expected to increase sales volumes for the Indian manufacturer. In terms of features, the new Platina 100 ES comes with spring-in-spring suspension, which the company claims provides better comfort on longer journeys. The bike also comes gets tubeless tyres for easier maintenance and better safety.

"The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes," Bajaj Auto Head of Marketing Narayan Sundararaman said in a statement.

According to Sundararaman, the new Bajaj Platina 100 ES is targeted towards existing kick-start bike owners. The price point of the new bike is the reason why owners of kick-start bikes will want to make a switch to the new Platina 100 ES, Sundararaman claims.

With inputs from PTI

