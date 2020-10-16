Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS 200, RS 200, NS 160 in new colours

Bajaj Auto launched the new versions of its popular mid-segment bikes, Pulsar NS and Pulsar RS series motorcycles. The new bikes gets a refreshed look thanks to a a new range of colours on offer.

The Pulsar RS 200 comes with dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) and will be selling at a price of ₹1,52,179 (all prices ex-showroom New Delhi). The NS 200 will be priced slightly lower at ₹1,31,219. The new version of Pulsar NS 160 will be priced at ₹1,08,589. Interested buyers can purchase the bikes from 23 October which will be available from Bajaj dealerships.

The Pulsar RS200 is powered by a 4-valve Triple Spark DTS-i Engine with fuel injection and liquid cooling, and a 300 mm front disc brakes with dual-channel.

The Pulsar NS200 comes with a liquid-cooled, four-valve, triple-spark DTS-i engine with fuel injection.

Bajaj Auto Head (Marketing) Narayan Sundararaman said, "The Pulsar RS200 and NS200 have always stood out by offering the latest in international technology in performance motorcycling."

He added that this festive season, the company offers a combination of sporty responsive performance and new looks that reaffirm Pulsar's market leadership.

Recently, Honda entered the 180cc-200cc segment of premium motorcycles with the launch if its new product Hornet 2.0. The motorcycle is priced at ₹1.26 lakh and will compete with Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar and TVS Motor Company’s Apache.

With Inputs from PTI

