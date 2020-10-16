Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS 200, RS 200, NS 160 in new colours

The Pulsar RS 200 comes with dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) and will be selling at a price of ₹1,52,179 (all prices ex-showroom New Delhi). The NS 200 will be priced slightly lower at ₹1,31,219. The new version of Pulsar NS 160 will be priced at ₹1,08,589. Interested buyers can purchase the bikes from 23 October which will be available from Bajaj dealerships.