Bajaj Auto partners with Amazon, launches exclusive Chetak 3201 Special Edition: Price, features and more
Bajaj Auto has launched a limited-edition Chetak 3201 Special Edition, priced at ₹1.29 lakh, exclusively on Amazon. The e-scooter features a distinctive design, Bluetooth connectivity, and an impressive range of 136 km on a single charge. It's a unique collaboration between Bajaj and Amazon.
In the latest development, Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto has launched a limited-edition variant of its popular electric scooter, the Chetak 3201 Special Edition. The new Chetak 3201 Special Edition boasts a distinctive design, with tone-on-tone embossed decals and quilted seats that set it apart from the standard variants.