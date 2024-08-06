In the latest development, Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto has launched a limited-edition variant of its popular electric scooter, the Chetak 3201 Special Edition. The new Chetak 3201 Special Edition boasts a distinctive design, with tone-on-tone embossed decals and quilted seats that set it apart from the standard variants.

In terms of pricing, the exclusive Chetak 3201 Special Edition electric scooter is priced at ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and can only be purchased online on Amazon this month.

Speaking of design, based on the top-end Premium variant, the exclusive Chetak 3201 Special Edition electric scooter features a sleek Brooklyn Black paint scheme and maintains its solid steel body. With an IP67 rating for water resistance, this e-scooter is perfect for riders who want to explore the city or ride in any weather condition.

The Chetak 3201 Special Edition boasts an impressive range of 136 km on a single charge, with a top speed of 73 kmph, claims Bajaj Auto. Feature-wise, it also comes equipped with advanced features such as Bluetooth connectivity via the Chetak App, a color display console, and an automatic hazard light.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration between an electric vehicle player and an e-commerce giant, Bajaj Auto has partnered with Amazon to offer customers the unique opportunity to purchase the Chetak 3201 Special Edition online. The purchase process can be completed online, with the remaining paperwork carried out by the dealership.

To recall, Bajaj Auto had introduced the refreshed Chetak in the Indian market earlier this year, available in two versions: Urbane and Premium, priced at ₹1,15,001 and ₹1,35,463 respectively (ex-showroom). Previously, the company had successfully sold over 1 lakh Chetak electric scooters in over 140 cities. Additionally, Bajaj Atu was providing the TecPac accessory, which customers can conveniently purchase online.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!