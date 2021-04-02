For the month of March 2021, two and three-wheelers manufacturer Bajaj Auto reported a total sales of 3.69 lakh (3,69,448) units as compared to 2.42 lakh (2,42,575) units in the same month last year.

Out of the total sales, domestic sales accounted for 1,98,551 units during the month under review against 1,16,541 units in March 2020. The total exports were at 1,70,897 units versus 1,26,034 year-on-year (YoY).

As far as two-wheelers sales is concerned, the company's domestic sales under the segment was up at 1,81,393 units from 98,412 units on a yearly basis. Exports in the two-wheelers category stood at 1,48,740 units, taking the total two-wheeler sales at 3,30,133 units for the month, as against 2,10,976 units YoY.

