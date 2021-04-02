Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Bajaj Auto posts total sales of 3.69 lakh units in March

Bajaj Auto posts total sales of 3.69 lakh units in March

Premium
The two-wheeler manufacturing company's exported 1,70,897 units in March 2021.
1 min read . 12:32 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The company's total domestic sales stood at 1,98,551 units.

For the month of March 2021, two and three-wheelers manufacturer Bajaj Auto reported a total sales of 3.69 lakh (3,69,448) units as compared to 2.42 lakh (2,42,575) units in the same month last year.

For the month of March 2021, two and three-wheelers manufacturer Bajaj Auto reported a total sales of 3.69 lakh (3,69,448) units as compared to 2.42 lakh (2,42,575) units in the same month last year.

Out of the total sales, domestic sales accounted for 1,98,551 units during the month under review against 1,16,541 units in March 2020. The total exports were at 1,70,897 units versus 1,26,034 year-on-year (YoY).

TRENDING STORIES See All

Out of the total sales, domestic sales accounted for 1,98,551 units during the month under review against 1,16,541 units in March 2020. The total exports were at 1,70,897 units versus 1,26,034 year-on-year (YoY).

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As far as two-wheelers sales is concerned, the company's domestic sales under the segment was up at 1,81,393 units from 98,412 units on a yearly basis. Exports in the two-wheelers category stood at 1,48,740 units, taking the total two-wheeler sales at 3,30,133 units for the month, as against 2,10,976 units YoY.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.