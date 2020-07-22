Bajaj Auto Q1FY21 revenues likely to drop 60% y-o-y

According to HDFC Securities, reduced vehicle sales would lead to a 60% decline in the quarterly revenues year-on-year (y-o-y) and 55% drop on quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis. The brokerage expects that the company’s operating margins at 16.9% would contract by 150 basis points q-o-q but improve by 150 basis points y-o-y, and the PAT would decline by 37% y-o-y for the period.