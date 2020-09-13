Bajaj Auto's Husqvarna brand to launch two new 400cc bikes in India

In the month of February, Bajaj Auto launched the new Husqvarna brand. The new brand has introduced two 250cc bikes already this year and now the company is planning to launch two new bikes with bigger engines.

In an internal presentation by Husqvarna’s parent company Pierer Mobility, that was meant for investors, it was revealed that the company is planning to launch the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 in India towards the end of this year. The Bajaj Auto’s Husqvarna bikes will be competing with other 400cc bikes in India.

The bikes are already being produced for foreign market in Bajaj Auto’’s Chakan factory. The demand in India will also be met via the same factory.

The Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 bikes have been spotted during test runs in India. Similar to the 250cc versions, the bikes borrow their powertrain from their KTM cousins. The 400cc bikes will run on the same engine as the KTM 390 Duke. The liquid-cooled 373cc engine produces 43.5PS of power and 37Nm of torque.

In terms of styling, the bikes will look similar to their smaller 250cc versions. However, the 400cc bikes might get some addtional features to distinguish them from the smaller engine counterparts. The bikes are expected to get full-LED lighting, fully-digital instrument cluster and Bosch ABS.

In terms of pricing, while the 250cc bikes come with a price tag of 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the bigger bike, according to a report by HT Auto, is expected to priced substantially higher at around ₹2.40 lakh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via