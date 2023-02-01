Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Auto News / Bajaj Auto's total vehicle sales decline in January

Bajaj Auto's total vehicle sales decline in January

1 min read . 01:45 PM IST Livemint
In December, Bajaj Auto reported 16% to 1,73,270 units as against 1,49,656 units in January 2022

  • Bajaj Auto: Sales of two-wheeler dropped 25% at 2,41,107 units in January 2023

Bajaj Auto reported a decline in its total vehicle sales in January. The automaker posted a 21% dip at 2,85,995 units last month.

The company's vehicle sales stood at 3,63,443 units in the year-ago period.

Sales of two-wheeler dropped 25% at 2,41,107 units in January 2023 compared to 3,23,430 vehicles sold in the same month the previous year, with domestic sales rising 4% at 1,40,428 units and exports declining a whopping 46% at 1,00,679 during the period under review over 2022.

In December, Bajaj Auto reported 16% to 1,73,270 units as against 1,49,656 units in January 2022.

Exports declined 47% year-on-year at 1,12,725 units, according to a company statement.

Bajaj Auto shipped out a total of 2,13,787 vehicles to various overseas markets in January 2022.

In the December quarter, the profit of two- and three-wheeler maker's profit increased nearly 23% to 14.91 billion for the quarter that ended 31 December.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 3% to 93.15 billion helped by demand for sports motorbikes during the festive season when many Indians make big-ticket purchases.

The company's two-wheeler exports to Africa including Nigeria, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo contributed to more than half of its motorcycle exports in the last fiscal year.

