Two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 44% jump in its total sales at 3,69,116 units in July 2021. The company had sold 2,55,832 units in the same month a year ago. The company's exports during the month under review more than doubled to 201,843 units as against 96,856 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Domestic sales in July this year were at 1,67,273 units as against 1,58,976 units, up 5 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. Its total motorcycle sales stood at 3,30,569 units, up 39%, as compared to 2,38,556 units sold in July last year. Meanwhile, total commercial vehicle sales also more than doubled to 38,547 units as against 17,276 units in the same month last year.

Brokerage and research firm Emkay Global in a recent note had said that two-wheelers exports are likely to witness positive growth due to healthy demand and stable currency rates in key markets.

For the quarter ended June, Bajaj Auto net profit doubled to ₹1,061 crore on the back of low base last year. Revenue from operation grew by 139.86% to ₹7,386 crore due to the robust exports orders during the quarter. The company had said that it continued to be a leader in the domestic market with a share of 65.3% as against 56.3% in Q4FY21. For Q1FY22, it sold over 1 million units in India and across the globe.

