Bajaj Auto sales jump 44% in July; exports more than double

For the quarter ended June, Bajaj Auto net profit doubled to ₹1,061 crore on the back of low base last year. Revenue from operation grew by 139.86% to ₹7,386 crore due to the robust exports orders during the quarter. The company had said that it continued to be a leader in the domestic market with a share of 65.3% as against 56.3% in Q4FY21. For Q1FY22, it sold over 1 million units in India and across the globe.

