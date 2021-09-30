Bajaj Auto International Holding BV (BAIHBV) has swapped 46.5% (out of its about 48%) stake in KTMAG, for a 49.9% stake in PTW Holding, thus becoming an equity holder along with Pierer lndustrie in PTW Holding.

In a second step, PTW Holding will contribute the 46.5% stake in KTMAG to PMAG in exchange for 11,257,861 fresh shares in PMAG. This step was approved by PMAG's Management Board on Wednesday is targeted for implementation before the end of October 2021 on approval of the PMAG Supervisory Board.

In a second step, the 46.5% KTM shares now held by PTW Holding AG will be contributed to PIERER Mobility AG against the granting of new shares in the context of a capital increase through contributions in kind. To this end, the Management Board of PIERER Mobility AG has resolved today to execute a capital increase against contribution in kind in the total amount of EUR 895 mio., corresponding to 49.9% the the existing share capital, by making use of the authorised capital. In this context 11,257,861 shares will be issued at an issue price of EUR 79.50 per share, which is higher than the current stock market price. The capital increase will be carried out exclusively against contribution in kind of KTM shares by PTW Holding AG and under exclusion of subscription rights of the other shareholders. The capital increase will be executed, subject to the approval of the supervisory board, in the second half of October.

Following the execution of this transaction, the shareholding of PIERER Mobility AG in the operating KTM AG will increase from currently around 51.7% to around 98.2%. The Pierer Group will continue to retain sole control over PIERER Mobility AG.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.