Bajaj Auto sparks excitement with trademarks: Glider, Marathon, Trekker, and Freedom hint at CNG-powered bikes
In recent weeks, Bajaj Auto, a prominent player in India's two-wheeler market, has made strategic moves by trademarking four distinct names, sparking speculation about multiple upcoming products. The company's filings for the names Glider, Marathon, Trekker, and Freedom, occurring between January 29th and February 9th, have piqued the curiosity of enthusiasts and industry watchers alike, reported HT Auto.