In recent weeks, Bajaj Auto, a prominent player in India's two-wheeler market, has made strategic moves by trademarking four distinct names, sparking speculation about multiple upcoming products. The company's filings for the names Glider, Marathon, Trekker, and Freedom, occurring between January 29th and February 9th, have piqued the curiosity of enthusiasts and industry watchers alike, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the specific application of these trademarks remains undisclosed, media reports suggest that one of these names could potentially be associated with Bajaj's groundbreaking venture into the realm of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) motorcycles. The move aligns with the company's earlier revelation of plans to introduce the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle, a development hinted at by Bajaj Auto's Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj.

The Trekker, according to speculations, might be earmarked for an adventure motorcycle, leveraging Bajaj's existing 250 cc engine to compete with models like the Suzuki V-Strom SX. Additionally, the Marathon could find its place as the moniker for a three-wheeler commercial vehicle, expanding the company's footprint in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India, being the world's largest two-wheeler market, holds immense significance for Bajaj Auto, commanding approximately 40 percent of the global two-wheeler sales. The introduction of a CNG motorcycle by Bajaj is poised to create a distinct niche, with the anticipated launch expected later this year. This groundbreaking initiative aims to deliver substantial cost savings, with estimated reductions in operating and fuel costs ranging from 55 percent to 65 percent for consumers.

The economic appeal of CNG, characterized by lower costs and superior mileage, further positions Bajaj Auto to make a significant impact in the evolving landscape of two-wheeler technology.

As Bajaj Auto continues to keep details under wraps, enthusiasts and consumers alike eagerly await further revelations, expecting the company to unveil more information in the coming months. The potential introduction of diverse products under these newly trademarked names only adds to the anticipation surrounding Bajaj's innovative ventures in the dynamic Indian two-wheeler market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!