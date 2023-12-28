Bajaj Auto has recently submitted a trademark application in India for the name "Vector," possibly indicating their upcoming electric scooter. While the company has not made an official statement, the resemblance between this new trademark and the Husqvarna Vectorr has sparked rumors and speculation about Bajaj's potential electric scooter plans, reported HT Auto.

A few years back, Husqvarna introduced a concept scooter named Vektorr, renowned for its distinctive design. The recent filing of the Bajaj Vector trademark has reignited speculation, suggesting that the prominent Indian two-wheeler manufacturer may be in the process of developing a new electric scooter.

Although securing a trademark for a name does not assure the creation of a product bearing that name, it does raise the likelihood that Bajaj is developing a more athletic iteration of its Chetak electric scooter. Intriguingly, there have been sightings of Bajaj testing a scooter with comparable features in the recent past.

The electric two-wheeler sector in India has experienced significant growth, witnessing numerous EV startups unveiling their models in both scooter and motorcycle categories. As demand escalates and competition intensifies, traditional industry leaders are also striving to secure a substantial share in the expanding electric two-wheeler market. Despite introducing the Chetak electric scooter, Bajaj Auto has yet to achieve success in the Indian EV market, where brands such as Ola Electric and Ather Energy currently dominate.

There is a strong chance that Bajaj is making a concerted effort to rejuvenate its presence in the electric two-wheeler market, and the potential introduction of the Vector could be a significant move within that strategic approach.

Reportedly, the Bajaj Vector might be introduced as a rebranded variant of the Husqvarna Vektor. While there is a chance of its launch in the Indian market, it could also serve as a model intended for export to other markets. Regardless, additional information is likely to be disclosed in the near future.

