Bajaj Auto sparks speculation with trademark filing for ‘Vector,’ points to potential electric scooter launch
Bajaj Auto has filed a trademark application for the name Vector, suggesting the development of an electric scooter. The similarity to the Husqvarna Vectorr has sparked speculation about Bajaj's plans.
Bajaj Auto has recently submitted a trademark application in India for the name "Vector," possibly indicating their upcoming electric scooter. While the company has not made an official statement, the resemblance between this new trademark and the Husqvarna Vectorr has sparked rumors and speculation about Bajaj's potential electric scooter plans, reported HT Auto.