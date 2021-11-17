Bajaj Auto starts Pulsar 250 deliveries. Know more

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bajaj Auto has started the deliveries for its newly launched Pulsar 250 series in Pune. One of the most-loved motorcycles in India, Pulsar, has alsot completed 20 years of its operations. Bajaj Auto launched two new Pulsar motorcycles last month, Pulsar F250 and Pulsar N250. The first delivery of Pulsar F250 was done from Shourya Bajaj showroom at Chinchwad, Pune.

The Pulsar N250 has been priced at ₹1,38,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Pulsar F250 has been priced at ₹1,40,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). The N250 is only available in a single colour Tecno Grey whereas the F250 is available in Racing Red and Tecno Grey colour.

The bikes get a 4-stroke oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that offers a peak output of 24.5PS of power and 21.5Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission unit.

The Pulsar 250 gets LED Projector Unipod Headlamp unit with flanking reverse-boomerang LED DRLs. The bike gets split seats for added comfort of the pillion. The exhaust muffler is a double-barrel unit that seems to be inspired by the Dominar 400 and 250.

The bike comes with 300mm front disc brake and 230mm rear disc brake. The bikes only get single-channel ABS. At the front the bike gets telescopic shocks (37 mm) and it uses a rear monoshock with nitrox.

The new Pulsar 250 bike features a bezel-less display and also comes with a digital tachometer to provide an analog look. However, the company missed out on Bluetooth connectivity. There is a USB charging port near the tank flap.