Bajaj Auto has announced that it has successfully completed the transfer of Triumph India's sales and marekting operations. The announcement comes after three years when the duo announced a strategic partnership in 2020.

In a regulatory filing today, Bajaj Auto said "This launches the next phase of the partnership, effective from April 1st, 2023, where all the current 15 Triumph Motorcycle dealerships will be managed by Bajaj Auto."

Bajaj Auto and Triumph India entered into a partnership in 2020 where they announced to jointly collaborate to create a new range of mid-sized Triumph Motorcycles in the country. To be manufactured at Bajaj's Chakan plant, these mid-size Triumph Motorcycles will be available by this year.

"The Triumph dealers will join this family as the fifth exclusive retail channel within a network of over 6000 dealers and sub-dealers across Bajaj’s brand portfolio in India. All the existing Triumph dealerships will remain exclusive to the brand and continue to provide a high customer experience in line with Triumph’s global standards," the company said in a press note.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto, said, “ We will also leverage our formidable distribution network to rapidly expand the exclusive Triumph stores in India in preparation for the soon-to-be-launched, exciting new motorcycles."

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer Triumph Motorcycles Ltd said: “This is an important partnership for Triumph which continues to progress very well. The Triumph dealer network has been great business partners for Triumph, they have achieved many great results with Triumph Motorcycles here in India."

Earlier today, the company reported 2 per cent decline in total sales at 2,91,567 units in March as against 2,97,188 in the same month last year. In a statement, Bajaj Auto said that the total domestic sales grew 47 per cent at 1,86,522 units last month from 1,26,752 in March 2022.

Exports stood at 1,05,045 units as compared to 1,70,436 units in the year-ago month, down 38 per cent.

Overall two-wheeler sales were at 2,47,002 units as against 2,56,324 units in the same month a year ago, down 4 per cent, the company said.

Commercial vehicles sales were up 9 per cent at 44,565 units last month, compared to 40,864 units in March 2022.

Bajaj Auto said, in fiscal year 2022-23, its total sales declined 9 per cent to 39,27,857 units from 43,08,433 units in 2021-22.

(With input from agencies)