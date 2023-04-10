Bajaj Auto takes over sales and marketing operations of Triumph India. Details2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 04:35 PM IST
- Bajaj Auto and Triumph India entered into a partnership in 2020 where they announced to jointly collaborate to create a new range of mid-sized Triumph Motorcycles in the country.
Bajaj Auto has announced that it has successfully completed the transfer of Triumph India's sales and marekting operations. The announcement comes after three years when the duo announced a strategic partnership in 2020.
