Bajaj Auto, under the leadership of Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj, has unveiled plans to introduce a groundbreaking line of clean-fuel motorcycles, with the first model set to hit the market in June, reported PTI.

This announcement came alongside the declaration of the Bajaj Group's commitment to investing ₹5,000 crore in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) endeavors over the next five years.

The upcoming motorcycle will operate on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), catering to environmentally conscious consumers while offering enhanced fuel efficiency. Rajiv Bajaj emphasized that the new bike will be positioned to appeal to mileage-conscious riders and is anticipated to be launched under a distinct brand.

Due to the elevated manufacturing costs associated with CNG technology and the inclusion of a specialized tank enabling both petrol and CNG fuel options, it is anticipated that these CNG motorcycles will be priced higher compared to their conventional petrol counterparts.

Rajiv Bajaj highlighted the Group's steadfast dedication to fostering an inclusive and prosperous future for all Indians. He underscored the importance of practical skills development in the manufacturing industry, drawing upon insights gained from initiatives like the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) program launched the previous year.

"Merely uttering slogans like 'Make in India,' 'Aatmanirbhar,' or 'vocal for local' is insufficient to enact meaningful change," Rajiv Bajaj remarked. "True progress stems from translating words into action, which necessitates the acquisition and application of relevant skills."

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the pivotal role of skill development in driving positive social impact. He highlighted the success of initiatives such as the Certificate Programme in Banking, Finance, and Insurance (CPBFI), which prepares youth for employment opportunities in the rapidly expanding financial services sector.

The unveiling of Bajaj Auto's innovative CNG motorcycles represents a significant stride towards sustainable transportation solutions.

(With inputs from PTI)

