Bajaj Auto to unveil CNG bike in India this June, announces MD Rajiv Bajaj
Bajaj Auto plans to launch clean-fuel motorcycles starting in June, emphasizing fuel efficiency and eco-consciousness. The company also announced a ₹5,000 crore investment in CSR.
Bajaj Auto, under the leadership of Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj, has unveiled plans to introduce a groundbreaking line of clean-fuel motorcycles, with the first model set to hit the market in June, reported PTI.
