Bajaj Auto two wheeler sales for the month of November 2021 declined 23 per cent to 144,953 units from the 188,196 units sold last year during the same phase. The exports for the same category dipped just 2 per cent from 196,797 units last year to 193,520 vehicles being exported this year. Overall, Bajaj Auto witnessed 12 per cent downslide to 338,473 units during Nov 21 compared to 384,993 sold last year.

Interestingly, the commercial vehicles showed positive sign of recovery. The domestic sales of commercial vehicles grew 29 per cent to 13,802 units during November 21 against the 10,737 units sold during the same period last year. The exports went up by 2 per cent to 27,001 units in Nov 2021. Overall it’s a 10 per cent y-o-y increase in the CV segment sales for Bajaj Auto. From 37,247 units it went to 40,803 units this year.

Combining the domestic and the commercial vehicle sales, the homegrown automaker registered 10 per cent decline on year-on-year basis. Bajaj Auto sold 379,276 units this November compared to 422,240 units last year.

The cumulative sales for April to November 2021 stood at 2,969,312 units with 22 per cent increase against the 2,430,718 units during the same phase last year.

