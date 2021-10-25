Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bajaj Auto unveils Dominar 400 in India. See its price and features

Bajaj Auto Dominar 400 is priced at 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom)
1 min read . 03:08 PM IST Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  • Dominar 400 comes with a liquid cooled 373.3cc DOHC FI engine, delivering 40 PS Power and 35 Nm Torque and 6-speed gearbox

Bajaj Auto on Monday launched the new Dominar 400 upgrade. The Sports Tourer now gets factory-fitted touring accessories. It is available across all Bajaj Auto showrooms at a price of 2,16,648 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Dominar 400 comes with a liquid cooled 373.3cc DOHC FI engine, delivering 40 PS Power and 35 Nm Torque and 6-speed gearbox. Further, it retains features like the 43 mm up-side down (USD) forks.

All the accessories, apart from saddle stay, will come as standard on the Dominar 400. Dominar 400 is available in 2 colour options – Aurora Green and Charcoal Black.

Its features also include a engine bash plate with integrated metal skid plate, which offers good impact protection. The rugged leg guard offer superior crash protection, and the saddle stay ensures that saddlebags stay securely in place. 

The Dominar 400 also comes equipped with a integrated navigation stay that allows riders to attach a navigation device. This cast aluminum stay is positioned to avoid blocking the road view. It now comes equipped with a USB charging port.

Narayan Sundararaman – Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said “Dominar 400 has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for city riders and long-distance tourers, alike. Customers have pushed the bike into long distances and challenging geographies with aplomb, which inspired us to strengthen the sports tourer credentials in the new Dominar. Basis interactions with Dominar riders, we have thoughtfully designed and smartly handpicked the touring accessories that don’t just accentuate the style and tour-worthiness of the motorcycle but also amp-up the rider’s safety. These accessories are factory-fitted and will ensure that the riders will have the best touring experience."

