In a significant development, Bajaj Auto, a prominent player in the two-wheeler industry, recently participated in the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, showcasing a diverse range of products. Among the highlights were the Pulsar NS160 Flex and Dominar E27.5, both modified flex-fuel versions of their standard counterparts. While Bajaj Auto has not disclosed the launch timeline for these motorcycles, they garnered attention for their adaptation to run on ethanol-blended petrol.

The Pulsar NS160 Flex's specific ethanol-blended petrol capacity remains undisclosed, creating anticipation among enthusiasts. On the other hand, the Dominar E27.5 has been engineered to operate on a 27.5 percent ethanol-petrol blend, a technology already adopted in over 35 countries, including Brazil.

Noteworthy is the fact that these flex-fuel versions retain the same aesthetics as their conventional counterparts, maintaining the familiar look that appeals to the Indian market. The Pulsar NS160 is currently priced at ₹1.37 lakh, while the Dominar 400 comes with a price tag of ₹2.30 lakh, both ex-showroom.

Besides the flex-fuel offerings, Bajaj Auto's stall featured the Chetak electric scooter, exemplifying the brand's foray into the electric mobility segment. Additionally, the expo showcased Bajaj's commitment to sustainable alternatives with the display of Qute CNG and electric three-wheelers.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto Ltd., expressed excitement about the expo, emphasizing its role in showcasing innovative mobility solutions to various stakeholders, including customers, policymakers, vendors, and collaborators. He highlighted Bajaj Auto's dedication to not only conventional fuel-based options but also to cleaner alternative fuels, aligning with societal goals. With technology and manufacturing capabilities reaching customers in over 90 countries, Bajaj Auto continues to evolve in tandem with the changing landscape of the automotive industry.

