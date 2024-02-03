Bajaj Auto unveils Ethanol-powered Pulsar NS160 Flex and Dominar E27.5 at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
Bajaj Auto showcased the Pulsar NS160 Flex and Dominar E27.5 at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, both modified flex-fuel versions of their standard counterparts.
In a significant development, Bajaj Auto, a prominent player in the two-wheeler industry, recently participated in the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, showcasing a diverse range of products. Among the highlights were the Pulsar NS160 Flex and Dominar E27.5, both modified flex-fuel versions of their standard counterparts. While Bajaj Auto has not disclosed the launch timeline for these motorcycles, they garnered attention for their adaptation to run on ethanol-blended petrol.