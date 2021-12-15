Bajaj Auto wants to include CNG under cleaner fuels with EV

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bajaj Auto has reiterated its support towards a cleaner environment but said the move towards cleaner fuels most also include CNG, in addition to EVs. This came after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by Bajaj Auto against Delhi government's decision to issue over 4,200 permits to electric auto rickshaws today due to rising air pollution. Bajaj Auto moved the top court and stated that the Delhi government's move was 'arbitrary' and 'discriminatory' against those who manufacture CNG auto rickshaws.

Supreme Court bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao along with Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna noted that even though CNG autos are BS-VI compliant there is still some carbon emission.

Supreme Court bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao along with Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna noted that even though CNG autos are BS-VI compliant there is still some carbon emission.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, "CNG-powered 3-wheelers have been built with cleaner technology and have low emissions, meeting stringent BS6 emission norms. In addition, they have many inherent strengths like lower total cost of operation, proven and reliable technology, and high range in each fill. Therefore, it is not a surprise that lakhs of customers have adopted this technology already."

Consistent with the above, Bajaj Auto had appealed to the Supreme Court to allow the recently released additional 3W permits in Delhi for CNG-powered 3-wheelers which was the practice till now.

Bajaj Auto respects the honourable Court's decision but hopes that in the future, CNG will also be considered as an alternate fuel at par with electric vehicles.