Bajaj Auto has introduced the refreshed Chetak in the Indian market, available in two versions: Urbane and Premium, priced at ₹1,15,001 and ₹1,35,463 respectively (ex-showroom). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has successfully sold over 1 lakh Chetak electric scooters in over 140 cities. Additionally, Bajaj is providing the TecPac accessory, which customers can conveniently purchase online.

Bajaj Chetak: TecPac The TecPac features encompass turn-by-turn navigation, music controls, call alerts, and display themes. It also introduces Hill Hold, Reverse Mode, Sports mode, and an increased top speed of 73 kmph, surpassing the standard model's 63 kmph. Additionally, a new color screen is now available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Chetak The TecPac is exclusive to the Urbane variant, which boasts a range of 113 km and is equipped with a 650 W off-board charger, requiring 4 hours and 50 minutes for a complete battery pack recharge. On the other hand, the Chetak Premium offers a range of 108 km and a maximum speed of 63 kmph. Its 800 W on-board charger takes 3 hours and 50 minutes for a full charge. Additionally, application connectivity is available for the Premium variant upon subscription by the customer.

Speaking on the occasion, Eric Vas, President, Urbanite, stated, “We take great pride in presenting a new and upgraded version of our class-leading electric scooter, the Chetak Premium 2024. The range is an excellent mix of style, functionality, and increased range, and it is a testament to why Chetak is a leader in the electric two-wheeler segment. Our aim is to keep updating the Chetak range and give our customers a superior riding experience as they transition to a cleaner form of commute. In its latest avatar, the Chetak Premium 2024 truly is fully ready for the perfect ride."

