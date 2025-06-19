The Bajaj Chetak 3001 has recently made its debut as a more affordable version of the successful electric scooter line. Priced at ₹99,990 ex-showroom, this model sets a new entry-level benchmark in the Chetak series, making it particularly appealing to urban riders who are cost-conscious. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs rivals: Battery pack and range The Bajaj Chetak 3001 is equipped with a 3 kWh battery pack, positioning it between the entry-level 2.2 kWh variant of the TVS iQube and the larger 3.5 kWh models. It boasts a claimed IDC range of 127 km, which places it slightly behind the Ather Rizta S, which has a claimed range of 123 km with its 2.9 kWh battery pack, but ahead of both the Vida V2 Plus, which has a range of 143 km, and the TVS iQube 3.5, which claims a range of 145 km. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the soon-to-be-released Suzuki e-Access, also equipped with a 3 kWh battery but only achieving a range of 95 km due to its less energy-dense LFP cells, the Chetak 3001 performs better. The Honda QC1, featuring a small 1.5 kWh battery and a claimed range of 80 km, significantly lags behind, albeit at a lower price point.

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs rivals: Charging time The Chetak 3001 comes with a 750W charger that allows it to recharge from 0 to 80 per cent in a time frame of 3 hours and 50 minutes. While it does not come with fast-charging capabilities, this charging time is more efficient than many of its entry-level competitors. For instance, the Ather Rizta S, although classified in a higher segment, requires 6 hours and 30 minutes to reach the 80 per cent charged mark using its standard charger. However, the Ather and Vida models do benefit from compatibility with the Ather Grid fast-charging network, enabling quicker recharges during urgent commuting needs.

The TVS iQube 2.2 kWh model stands out with the fastest standard charging time of just 2 hours and 45 minutes, while its 3.5 kWh variant and the Suzuki e-Access will both take approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes. Notably, Suzuki has promised a mere 1 hour and 12 minutes of charging time with their upcoming fast-charger setup, providing them with potential competitive advantages in the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs rivals: Pricing At a starting price of ₹99,990, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is competitively priced, undercutting several rivals while delivering more value than others. The Vida V2 Plus heads the list with a heavily discounted price of ₹85,300, though this pricing strategy is likely temporary. The Honda QC1 is also priced affordably at ₹90,000 but compromises on range and battery size.