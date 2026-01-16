Bajaj Chetak C25 is Bajaj's new entry-level electric scooter. Top 5 highlights

Bajaj Auto has expanded its Chetak electric scooter range with the launch of the new entry-level model of the lineup. Priced at ₹91,399 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Chetak C25 has joined the bandwagon of electric scooters in India that are priced under ₹1 lakh. Over the last few years the electric two-wheeler market in India has started focusing on the launch of affordable electric scooters, which emphasise on practicality, affordability and regular commuting needs over high-end features and sporty performance. The Bajaj Chetak C25 too comes following that trend.

With the launch of the Chetak C25, Bajaj Auto is expecting to see a sales surge of its Chetak range of electric scooters, which would help the brand to grab a larger market share in the Indian electric two-wheeler market.

If you are planning to buy the Bajaj Chetak C25, here are top five key highlights of the new electric scooter.

Bajaj Chetak C25: New entry-level Chetak The Bajaj Chetak C25 is priced at ₹91,399 (ex-showroom), which makes it the most affordable model in the Chetak portfolio. The Bajaj Chetak C25 electric scooter will be available across all Chetak dealerships across India. With the launch of the Chetak C25, Bajaj Auto has made the Chetak electric scooter accessible to a larger number of consumers, especially for the buyers looking for a practical and affordable EV, majorly first-time EV buyers.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Compact and stylish design While the Bajaj Chetak C25 electric scooter retains the Chetak’s signature silhouette and metal body, but there are some meaningful tweaks. In comparison to the higher variants, the Bajaj Chetak C25 has adopted a more compact form. This neo-retro design paired with Chetak's signature LED DRL, a bit tweaked LED headlamp, premium paint finish, mono-body construction, a sleeker LED taillight, LCD instrument cluster, stylish body graphics, etc. The Chetak C25 is available in six colour options. In a nutshell, the Chetak C25 comes with a youthful design and ample features to attract young urban consumers.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Practicality focused performance The Bajaj Chetak C25 is powered by a 2.5 kWh battery pack tat promises up to 113 km range on a single charge. The electric scooter claims to be capable of running at a top speed of 55 kmph, making it suitable for daily city commutes. The electric motor onboard the Chetak C25 churns out 2.95 bhp peak power.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Convenient handling The Bajaj Chetak C25 is lightweight with a kerb weight of around 107-108 kg, which is considered pretty light by EV standards. This means, the Chetak C25 is easy to maneuver in congested urban roads and tight parking spaces. The compact proportions along with the lightweight of the scooter make the Chetak C25 easy to handle for a large number of consumers.

