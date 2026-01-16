Bajaj Chetak C25 vs rivals: Which electric scooter offers best value for money?

Bajaj Auto has launched the Bajaj Chetak C25, which is the new entry-level model of the Chetak lineup, and the most affordable electric scooter of the brand as well. Launched at a price tag of ₹91,399 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Chetak C25 has arrived following the latest trend in the Indian electric scooter market, where the companies, both legacy players and EV startups have been emhasising on affordable products to capture larger market share as the top end of the electric scooter market has become well populated.

The price slab of ₹1 lakh is increasingly becoming the new sweet spot for the electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India, especially when it comes to electric scooters. The newly launched Bajaj Chetak C25 electric scooter too has been priced keeping that price point in focus, to attract a larger set of consumers to the electric scooter segment. However, it is not going to be an easy task for the Bajaj Chetak C25, as the sub- ₹1 lakh segment for electric scooters has already full of some exciting models including Ather Rizta, Ola S1 X, Vida VX2 Go, TVS Orbiter, etc.

Here is a quick comparison of price and specifications to help you understand which electric scooter among these offers the consumers best value for money. In this comparison we have compared the extreme base variants of each model with the smallest battery pack on offer and without any subscription pack. However, the pricings have been calculated with the PM E-Drive subsidy into account.

Bajaj Chetak C25 vs rivals: Price

Bajaj Chetak C25 vs rivals: Price Model Price (ex-showroom) Bajaj Chetak C25 ₹ 91,399 Ather Rizta S ₹ 114,546 Vida VX2 Go 2.2 kWh ₹ 99,490 TVS Orbiter ₹ 104,900 Ola S1 X 2 kWh ₹ 87,999

If we compare the most affordable variants of each model in this list, the most affordable one is the Ola S1 X with a 2.0 kWh battery pack, priced at ₹87,999 (ex-showroom), while the most expensive one in this list is the Ather Rizta S, which even without the AtherStack Pro subscription, costs ₹114,546 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Chetak C25 vs rivals: Powertrain and specification

Bajaj Chetak C25 vs rivals: Powertrain & specifications Bajaj Chetak C25 Ather Rizta S Vida VX2 Go 2.2 TVS Orbiter Ola S1 X 2 Battery 2.5 kWh 2.7 kWh 2.2 kWh 3.1 kWh 2 kWh Range 113 km 123 km 92 158 108 km Power 2.95 bhp 5.76 bhp 8 bhp 3.35 bhp 8.04 bhp Torque NA 22 Nm 25 Nm NA NA Top speed 55 kmph 80 kmph 70 kmph 68 kmph 101 kmph

In this comparison where we have compared the metrics like battery, range, power, top speed, the TVS Orbiter has the biggest battery pack and the Ola S1 X has smallest one. When it comes to range, the claimed range per charge is 158 km for the TVS Orbiter, which is the highest in this list, while the Vida VX2 Go offers shortest range at 92 km. The maximum power generated by any of this scooters is by the Ola S1 X, while the Bajaj Chetak C25 is the least powerful model in this fray.