Bajaj Chetak C2501 gets a ₹4,299 discount. But, there is a catch…

Bajaj Auto launched the Chetak C2501 earlier this month in India as the automaker's most affordable electric scooter. The entry-level Bajaj Chetak electric scooter was launched at a price of ₹91,399 (ex-showroom). Now, the homegrown two-wheeler giant has announced an early bird discount offer for the first set of customers.
With this limited time offer, Bajaj Auto has reduced the price of the Chetak C2501 by ₹4,299. This offer is available for the first 10,000 customers of Bajaj Chetak C2501. With the reduced price applied, the consumers can purchase the Chetak C2501 at ₹87,100, making the electric scooter more affordable for the buyers.
|Bajaj Chetak C2501: Early bird offer
|Price (ex-showroom)
|₹91,399
|Early bird discount
|₹4,299
|Reduced price (ex-showroom)
|₹87,100
|Offer applicable for
|First 10,000 customers
Bajaj Auto has claimed that it has rolled out the offer following a positive response to the electric scooter’s launch and heightened consumer interest at showrooms. Interestingly, this offer has been announced as sales and deliveries of the new Bajaj Chetak C2501 have commenced across India.
The Bajaj Chetak C2501 retains the Chetak’s signature silhouette and metal body, but there are some meaningful tweaks. In comparison to the higher variants, the Bajaj Chetak C2501 has adopted a more compact form. It gets Chetak's signature LED DRL, a tweaked LED headlamp, premium paint finish, mono-body construction, a sleeker LED taillight, LCD instrument cluster, stylish body graphics.
|Bajaj Chetak C2501: Colours
Ocean Teal
Racing Red
Active Black
Opalescent Silver
Classic White
Misty Yellow
The Bajaj Chetak C2501 is available in six colour options: Ocean Teal, Racing Red, Active Black, Opalescent Silver, Classic White, and Misty Yellow. Making these colour schemes distinct from the colours available on the other models in the Chetak lineup is the modern graphic liveries.
|Bajaj Chetak C2501: Specifications
|Battery
|2.5 kWh
|Range
|113 km
|Top speed
|55 kmph
|Power
|2.95 bhp
Powering the Bajaj Chetak C2501 electric scooter is a 2.5 kWh battery pack that promises up to 113 km range on a single charge. The electric scooter claims to be capable of running at a top speed of 55 kmph, making it suitable for daily city commutes. The electric motor onboard the Chetak C25 churns out 2.95 bhp peak power.