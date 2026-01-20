Bajaj Chetak C2501 gets a ₹4,299 discount. But, there is a catch…

Bajaj Auto launched the Chetak C2501 earlier this month in India as the automaker's most affordable electric scooter. The entry-level Bajaj Chetak electric scooter was launched at a price of ₹91,399 (ex-showroom). Now, the homegrown two-wheeler giant has announced an early bird discount offer for the first set of customers.

With this limited time offer, Bajaj Auto has reduced the price of the Chetak C2501 by ₹4,299. This offer is available for the first 10,000 customers of Bajaj Chetak C2501. With the reduced price applied, the consumers can purchase the Chetak C2501 at ₹87,100, making the electric scooter more affordable for the buyers.

Bajaj Chetak C2501: Early bird offer Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 91,399 Early bird discount ₹ 4,299 Reduced price (ex-showroom) ₹ 87,100 Offer applicable for First 10,000 customers

Bajaj Auto has claimed that it has rolled out the offer following a positive response to the electric scooter’s launch and heightened consumer interest at showrooms. Interestingly, this offer has been announced as sales and deliveries of the new Bajaj Chetak C2501 have commenced across India.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Compact design The Bajaj Chetak C2501 retains the Chetak’s signature silhouette and metal body, but there are some meaningful tweaks. In comparison to the higher variants, the Bajaj Chetak C2501 has adopted a more compact form. It gets Chetak's signature LED DRL, a tweaked LED headlamp, premium paint finish, mono-body construction, a sleeker LED taillight, LCD instrument cluster, stylish body graphics.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Colours

Bajaj Chetak C2501: Colours Ocean Teal Racing Red Active Black Opalescent Silver Classic White Misty Yellow

The Bajaj Chetak C2501 is available in six colour options: Ocean Teal, Racing Red, Active Black, Opalescent Silver, Classic White, and Misty Yellow. Making these colour schemes distinct from the colours available on the other models in the Chetak lineup is the modern graphic liveries.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Battery

Bajaj Chetak C2501: Specifications Battery 2.5 kWh Range 113 km Top speed 55 kmph Power 2.95 bhp