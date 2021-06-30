Deliveries for electric scooter Chetak are expected to begin in the September quarter this year, right before the festive season begins in India, said two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto in its annual report for 2020-21.

Bajaj Auto had revived its popular scooter Chetak in an electric avatar with two variants - Chetak Premium and Chetake Urbane. In his last address to shareholders, former Bajaj Auto Chairman Rahul Bajaj had said that the bookings for the electric scooter had to be stopped twice.

"When booking for the Chetak was first rolled out in early 2020, it had to be stopped on account of COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions. Thereafter, your company reopened online bookings on 13th April, 2021 but had to stop just 48 hours later, owing to an overwhelming response," Bajaj had said.

Now, in its latest annual report, Baja Auto has said that it "expects to start delivering this iconic model in the course of the second quarter of FY2022". This is right before approximately three-month-long festive season begins in India.

Bajaj Auto had introduced the Chetak with an electric powertrain in January last year, with prices starting at ₹1 lakh. The electric version of Chetak is powered by an IP67 rated high-tech lithium ion battery that can be easily charged using a standard 5 amp electrical outlet.

The Chetak electric scooter goes 95 km in the 'eco mode' on a single full charge of its battery. Its has three riding modes, including a reverse mode, for moving in the traffic with ease. The e-scooter has a service interval of 12,000 kilometres or one year, whichever is earlier, and comes with an overall warranty, including for the lithium-ion battery, of three years or 50,000 kilometers, whichever is earlier. The electric scooter has an onboard intelligent battery management system that seamlessly controls charging and discharging.

Besides, it Bajaj Chetak electric scooter comes fitted with mobility solutions like data communication, security and user authentication for a fully-connected riding experience. The Chetak mobile app gives riders a comprehensive overview of all aspects of the vehicle and its ride history, the report said.

Bajaj will produce Chetak at its production facility in Chakan near Pune.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics