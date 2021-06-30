Bajaj Chetak electric scooter deliveries to begin before 2021 festive season

The Chetak electric scooter goes 95 km in the 'eco mode' on a single full charge of its battery. Its has three riding modes, including a reverse mode, for moving in the traffic with ease. The e-scooter has a service interval of 12,000 kilometres or one year, whichever is earlier, and comes with an overall warranty, including for the lithium-ion battery, of three years or 50,000 kilometers, whichever is earlier. The electric scooter has an onboard intelligent battery management system that seamlessly controls charging and discharging.