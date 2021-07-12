Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will soon be available in Nagpur. Bajaj Auto has confirmed on its social media that it will launch the electric iteration of this much-loved scooter in the city soon. Ahead of the launch, bookings for Bajaj Chetak will shortly begin in Nagpur too. Interested riders living in Nagpur can still register themselves on Bajaj's official website.

Once bookings open, Bajaj Chetak can be booked for a token amount of ₹2,000. Those who register on the Bajaj website will be informed when the bookings begin.

Bajaj Chetak is currently available in Pune and Bengaluru. The two-wheeler maker had promised to launch it in Hyderabad and Chennai soon too. The company intends to launch Bajaj Chetak in 22 cities by 2022.





Bajaj Chetak has been a popular choice among buyers since its launch. Back in April, the company had to close bookings in 48 hours as the entire stock was booked. Bajaj seems to have adopted the strategy of selling the Chetak in small batches, with bookings opening for a small period of time.

Bajaj re-launched Chetak in an electric avatar after a gap of almost 15 years in 2020. The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has been introduced in two variants - Urbane and Premium. The Urbane mode is priced at ₹1.42 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Premium trim retails for ₹1.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

To increase production of Chetak, Bajaj has been planning dedicated plant for the electric scooter. Currently, it is being produced at the company's Chakan plant that also makes KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles for domestic and export markets.

The Bajaj Chetak runs on a 3.8 kW electric motor that outputs 5 hp of power and 16.2 Nm of torque. The motor draws juice from a IP67-rated 3 Kwh Lithium-Ion battery with NCA cells. Bajaj claims the battery on a full charge can run for 90 km in Eco Mode.

In Indian market, the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter competes with TVS iQube and Ather 450X.

How to book Bajaj Chetak online

Step 1: Create your account and complete the profile by providing basic details. An OTP will be sent to your number that you need to enter to verify the provided details.

Step 2: Specify the variant and colour of Chetak, and choose your a Chetak dealership near you.

Step 3: Pay the booking amount of ₹2,000 to your selected Chetak Dealership online via credit or debit card, net banking, digital wallets or UPI.

