Bajaj Chetak Electric scooter to arrive in this city soon. Here's how to book yours2 min read . 08:54 AM IST
- Once bookings open, Bajaj Chetak can be booked for a token amount of ₹2,000
- Bajaj Chetak is currently available in Pune and Bengaluru
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will soon be available in Nagpur. Bajaj Auto has confirmed on its social media that it will launch the electric iteration of this much-loved scooter in the city soon. Ahead of the launch, bookings for Bajaj Chetak will shortly begin in Nagpur too. Interested riders living in Nagpur can still register themselves on Bajaj's official website.
Once bookings open, Bajaj Chetak can be booked for a token amount of ₹2,000. Those who register on the Bajaj website will be informed when the bookings begin.
Bajaj Chetak is currently available in Pune and Bengaluru. The two-wheeler maker had promised to launch it in Hyderabad and Chennai soon too. The company intends to launch Bajaj Chetak in 22 cities by 2022.