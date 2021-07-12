Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Bajaj Chetak Electric scooter to arrive in this city soon. Here's how to book yours

Bajaj Chetak Electric scooter to arrive in this city soon. Here's how to book yours

Bajaj Chetak will soon be available at Nagpur, along with Hyderabad and Chennai
2 min read . 08:54 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

  • Once bookings open, Bajaj Chetak can be booked for a token amount of 2,000
  • Bajaj Chetak is currently available in Pune and Bengaluru

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will soon be available in Nagpur. Bajaj Auto has confirmed on its social media that it will launch the electric iteration of this much-loved scooter in the city soon. Ahead of the launch, bookings for Bajaj Chetak will shortly begin in Nagpur too. Interested riders living in Nagpur can still register themselves on Bajaj's official website.

Once bookings open, Bajaj Chetak can be booked for a token amount of 2,000. Those who register on the Bajaj website will be informed when the bookings begin.

Bajaj Chetak is currently available in Pune and Bengaluru. The two-wheeler maker had promised to launch it in Hyderabad and Chennai soon too. The company intends to launch Bajaj Chetak in 22 cities by 2022.

