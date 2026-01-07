Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to get a new variant on January 14. What to expect

Bajaj Auto is working on a new variant of the Chetak electric scooter. The two-wheeler manufacturer seems to be an affordable version of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, the only offering from the brand in the Indian scooter market as well as, electric two-wheeler segment. The upcoming Bajaj Chetak variant will break cover on January 14. As it seems, the upcoming iteration of the Bajaj Chetak would rival the entry-level electric scooters in the market, like the TVS Orbiter.
Here is a quick look at the key expectations from the upcoming Bajaj Chetak electric scooter.
The new Bajaj Chetak variant is expected to come retaining the same neo-retro theme visible in other Chetak models available in market. In that case, it would come retaining the clean and rounded look. However, it would come with a more city-focused approach, in order to enhance its practicality quotient. A compact design could be there to make it easier for handling in congested traffic. There would be a new seat, updated side panels, and a redesigned rear grab handle. The front indicators would come positioned on the handlebar cowl, while there will be a a newly integrated LED taillight.
The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter would come with a hub-mounted electric motor. The underpinnings of the EV would include a telescopic front fork and dual shock absorbers at rear. The new Bajaj Chetak would likely roll on 12-inch alloy wheels, while for braking duty, it would get a disc at the front and a drum at the rear.
Besides the compact design, the new EV would get an LCD instrument cluster. The feature set would be simplified to enhance the practicality. Expect it to be priced in the range of ₹80,000 and ₹90,000 (ex-showroom), to challenge the Vida VX2 and TVS Orbiter.
