Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to get a new variant on January 14. What to expect

Bajaj Auto is working on a new variant of the Chetak electric scooter. The two-wheeler manufacturer seems to be an affordable version of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, the only offering from the brand in the Indian scooter market as well as, electric two-wheeler segment. The upcoming Bajaj Chetak variant will break cover on January 14. As it seems, the upcoming iteration of the Bajaj Chetak would rival the entry-level electric scooters in the market, like the TVS Orbiter.

Here is a quick look at the key expectations from the upcoming Bajaj Chetak electric scooter.

New Bajaj Chetak: Likely to retain similar design The new Bajaj Chetak variant is expected to come retaining the same neo-retro theme visible in other Chetak models available in market. In that case, it would come retaining the clean and rounded look. However, it would come with a more city-focused approach, in order to enhance its practicality quotient. A compact design could be there to make it easier for handling in congested traffic. There would be a new seat, updated side panels, and a redesigned rear grab handle. The front indicators would come positioned on the handlebar cowl, while there will be a a newly integrated LED taillight.

New Bajaj Chetak: What would be the equipments? The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter would come with a hub-mounted electric motor. The underpinnings of the EV would include a telescopic front fork and dual shock absorbers at rear. The new Bajaj Chetak would likely roll on 12-inch alloy wheels, while for braking duty, it would get a disc at the front and a drum at the rear.