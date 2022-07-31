Bajaj Chetak hits the roads of Dehradun: Details on offers

Interestingly, Bajaj has sold over 14,000 units of the Chetak since its launch. The two-wheeler manufacturer is already looking to cater to the existing 10,000 bookings. The Pune manufacturing plant of Bajaj is based in Akurdi and it can assemble up to five lakh units in a year. Reportedly, this plant will also produce electric vehicles for Husqvarna and KTM.