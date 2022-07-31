Bajaj Chetak hits the roads of Dehradun: Details on offers

Bajaj Chetak hits the roads of Dehradun: Details on offers2 min read . 05:55 PM IST
- Bajaj Auto has launched its electric scooter in the capital of Uttarakhand at a price of Rs. 1,51,769 (ex-showroom)
As the two-wheeler manufacturer company makes a comeback with scooters, Bajaj Auto has launched its Chetak, an electric scooter in the capital of Uttarakhand. The electric scooter will be available in a single variant which is Premium.
Bajaj is offering four colors of Chetak to its customers that are Hazel Nut, Indigo Metallic, Velluto, and Brooklyn Black. All color options of Bajaj Chetak are expectedly priced at Rs. 1,51,769 (ex-showroom).
The two-wheeler manufacturer has opened online bookings of the electric scooter. Those who are interested can book a unit of the electric scooter by paying a token amount of Rs. 2000. Reportedly, these scooters would be sold by KTM Showroom, Mohebewala.
These Chetak scooters use a 3.8kW electric motor that can draw power from a non-removable 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery. It is believed that the top speed of the scooter is rated at 70kmph and the claimed range stands at 90km in Eco mode.
Talking about the charging capabilities, the time duration of charging is five hours backed by a 50,000km/three-year warranty.
As per the reports, Chetak has received a price hike in India. The electric vehicle auto company is selling the vehicle for ₹1.54 lakh (ex-showroom) in Pune instead of Rs. 1,41,251. Though, Bajaj has successfully managed to sell more scooters despite the price hike.
Interestingly, Bajaj has sold over 14,000 units of the Chetak since its launch. The two-wheeler manufacturer is already looking to cater to the existing 10,000 bookings. The Pune manufacturing plant of Bajaj is based in Akurdi and it can assemble up to five lakh units in a year. Reportedly, this plant will also produce electric vehicles for Husqvarna and KTM.
Currently, the Akurdi-based manufacturing unit of Bajaj Chetak can assemble up to 800 units of scooters in a day. Bajaj is expected to expand its wings across the country by placing its scooters in KTM showrooms. As of now, only some selected showrooms of KTM are selling Bajaj Chetak scooters, but it is expected that the number of KTM stores spacing Bajaj electric scooters will increase by the end of the year.
