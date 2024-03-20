Bajaj CNG Bike spotted testing in India: Here's what all to expect
Bajaj Auto gears up for the launch of India's inaugural CNG-powered two-wheeler, featuring unique design elements like a sloper-like engine and bi-fuel system.
In what could potentially mark a significant milestone in the realm of alternative fuel vehicles, Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce the nation's inaugural CNG-powered two-wheeler. The CEO of Bajaj Auto has confirmed the imminent launch of this innovative CNG bike, with expectations set for its debut this year.