In what could potentially mark a significant milestone in the realm of alternative fuel vehicles, Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce the nation's inaugural CNG-powered two-wheeler. The CEO of Bajaj Auto has confirmed the imminent launch of this innovative CNG bike, with expectations set for its debut this year.

Clearly, the progress of the Bajaj CNG motorcycle's development has been closely watched, with test mules being spotted numerous times. The latest sighting showcased a fully camouflaged design, drawing attention to the bike's unique look, notably its muscular fuel tank.

From recent spy shots, it is apparent that the CNG bike will boast unique design elements, including a round headlamp enclosed within a comprehensive bezel. Additional visual highlights comprise a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust muffler, and LED turn indicators, among other features such as a compact engine guard and alloy wheels.

Further scrutiny of the latest spy shots reveals a sloper-like engine configuration aimed at dissipating heat away from the fuel tank. Speculations suggest the engine displacement will fall within the 100-125cc range, with a notable absence of an ABS ring on the front disc brake, indicating an engine capacity below 125cc.

Anticipated to support a bi-fuel system, the CNG motorcycle will offer the flexibility to operate on either petrol or CNG. Given the lower power density of CNG compared to petrol, the engine is expected to deliver slightly reduced output. Interestingly, the CNG tank will be positioned beneath the seat, while the petrol tank retains its conventional location.

Rumors abound regarding the potential moniker for Bajaj's new offering, with 'Bruzer' being a speculated name, as the company has reportedly trademarked it, reported Autocar India. However, the final form of the bike remains to be seen until its official launch in the coming months. As for pricing, expectations lean towards a premium positioning above Bajaj's existing sub-125cc models, with an anticipated ex-showroom price tag of around ₹80,000.

