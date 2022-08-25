Bajaj CT X to be India’s most affordable 125cc bike launched: All details

Bajaj CT X to be India’s most affordable 125cc bike launched: All details2 min read . 06:50 PM IST
Bajaj Auto Limited has launched India's most affordable 125 cc motorcycle, CT125X. This affordable bike looks similar to CT110X and it is priced at ₹71,354 (ex-showroom). The latest offering from Bajaj Auto India is available in three dual-tone paint schemes which are Blue with Black, Red with Black, and Green with Black. The CT125X is believed to be a rival of Hero Super Splendor, Honda Shine and TVS Radeon.
CT125X comes with a circular headlamp with a halogen bulb. It has a small cowl that covers the headlamp with a LED Daytime Running Lamp strip. At the sides, this bike gets a graphic and has tank grips so that the rider can hold on to the tank. At the back, this bike gets a grab rail which is capable of withstanding some weight.
Moreover, Bajaj is also offering a belly pan to protect the engine in case the bike scapes on a rough road or large speed breaker. This bike gets crash guards to protect the rider’s knees to prevent accidents and also helpful to protect the motorcycle.
CT125X houses tubeless tyres, fork gaiters, and alloy wheels and the seat gets a quilted pattern with TM foam. The front tyres of CT125X measures 80/100 while the rear one measures 100/90, measuring 17-inches in size.
The Bajaj’s all new bike has a 124.4 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine which is air cooled.. A. Additionally, the bike gets Bajaj’s DTS-i technology and a SOHC setup. The engine is capable of producing 10.9 Ps of maxpower at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 11 Nm at 5,500 rpm with a 5-speed transmission.
Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto has also launched its Chetak, an electric scooter in the capital of Uttarakhand. The electric scooter is available in a single variant which is Premium.
Bajaj offers four colors of Chetak to its customers that are Hazel Nut, Indigo Metallic, Velluto, and Brooklyn Black. All color options of Bajaj Chetak are expectedly priced at Rs. 1,51,769 (ex-showroom). These Chetak scooters use a 3.8kW electric motor that can draw power from a non-removable 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery.
