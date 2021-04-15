Bajaj Auto has launched a new bike in the CT range under the name CT110X. The new bike seems to be a special scrambler version of the the Bajaj CT110 . The new bike has been priced at ₹55,494 (ex-showroom).

The new variant will sit on top of the CT line-up. The Bajaj CT110X motorcycle, is powered by the 115 cc DTS-i engine which comes equipped with a rear carrier. The company claims that carrier will be able to carry up to 7 kg of weight. The bike will also get other features like semi knobby tyres and a square tube and integrated tank pads that sets it apart from the conventional Bajaj CT110X model.

According to the company, CT110X's gets higher ground clearance of 170 mm which it claims can efficiently tackle Indian roads with ease while a wheelbase of 1285 mm will also provide better stability on bad and uneven roads.

“With the launch of CT110X, we are offering a differentiated product that adds value through superior features, greater riding comfort and durability without compromising mileage," said Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, at Bajaj Auto Ltd.

“We are putting rider-centric innovation at the core of the CT brand and we are confident that our newest offering – the CT110X, will help us further serve our customers better, in this segment," he added.





