Bajaj CT110X launched in India at a price of 55,494: Details here

The new variant will sit on top of the CT line-up. The Bajaj CT110X motorcycle, is powered by the 115 cc DTS-i engine which comes equipped with a rear carrier. The company claims that carrier will be able to carry up to 7 kg of weight. The bike will also get other features like semi knobby tyres and a square tube and integrated tank pads that sets it apart from the conventional Bajaj CT110X model.

